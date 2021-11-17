Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of USA stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $739,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

