Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells C$25,800.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 983,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,822.07.

Robert Pease also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Pease sold 12,200 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$15,006.00.

TSE LGD traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.21. 106,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$345.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.