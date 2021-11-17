Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.51% from the stock’s current price.

LON IRR opened at GBX 20.45 ($0.27) on Tuesday. IronRidge Resources has a one year low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.07. The company has a market capitalization of £117.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67.

IronRidge Resources Company Profile

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

