Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.51% from the stock’s current price.
LON IRR opened at GBX 20.45 ($0.27) on Tuesday. IronRidge Resources has a one year low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.07. The company has a market capitalization of £117.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67.
IronRidge Resources Company Profile
