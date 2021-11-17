Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.73. The company has a market cap of £14.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

