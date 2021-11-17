Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $149.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

NYSE:LSI opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.