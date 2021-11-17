Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.08 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $3.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

LMNL opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

