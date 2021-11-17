Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.21). Limoneira reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,200.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $274.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

