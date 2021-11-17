LiquidApps 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,023.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $29,023.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,531.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024342 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.