LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $14,665.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

