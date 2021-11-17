Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $303.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lithia Motors traded as low as $317.77 and last traded at $317.77. 662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 361,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.93.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

