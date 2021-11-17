Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports.
Lithium Americas stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 369,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Cowen upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.16.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
