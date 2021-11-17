Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $33.55. 236,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,652,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

