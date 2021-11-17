LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $306,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

