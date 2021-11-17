LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 55.61%.

LMPX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,552. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.93. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares in the company, valued at $46,000,292.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of LMP Automotive worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

