loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $16.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 1,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

