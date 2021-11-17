LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of LOGC opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

