Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

