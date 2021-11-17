Loop Capital Downgrades Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) to Sell

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beachbody currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

Shares of BODY traded down 0.55 on Wednesday, reaching 3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,359. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 3.35 and a twelve month high of 18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.58.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

