Loop Capital Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $340.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.19.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.73. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $394.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

