LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ryder System by 41.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryder System by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

R opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

