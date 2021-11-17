LPL Financial LLC Has $355,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

