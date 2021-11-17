LPL Financial LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after purchasing an additional 947,728 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,950.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 891,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 847,991 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

