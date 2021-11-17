LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,926 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 58,206 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $893,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

