LPL Financial LLC Sells 637 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

