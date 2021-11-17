LPL Financial LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,462 shares during the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

