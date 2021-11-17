LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 147.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of LTC Properties worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.