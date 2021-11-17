Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LUNA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 33.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

