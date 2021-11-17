Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
LUNA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
About Luna Innovations
Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.
