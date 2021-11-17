MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 4,200 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,200 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $303,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,220 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $92,512.60.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $77.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

