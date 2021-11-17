Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Down 54.3% in October

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the October 14th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

