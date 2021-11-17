Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 94779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

