Man Group plc Buys 159,567 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,567 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Hecla Mining worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

