Man Group plc Decreases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,459 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,491 shares of company stock valued at $12,299,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.