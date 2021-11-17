Man Group plc Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,895 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 465.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

BLDP opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.