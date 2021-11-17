Man Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,779 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

