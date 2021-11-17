Man Group plc Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,020.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 878.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

