Man Group plc Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,020.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 878.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.