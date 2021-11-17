Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 878,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,766 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

