Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the October 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.