Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,047,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.