Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$530,236.42 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12.
TSE MFC opened at C$25.81 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$21.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$50.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.94%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
