Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $17.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 150,875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,781,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065,742. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

