Mariner LLC Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,439,000 after buying an additional 898,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 607,468 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.68 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

