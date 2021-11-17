Mariner LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 554,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 432,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 107,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.