Mariner LLC Sells 13,830 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,830 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

