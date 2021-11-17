Mark Steven Bender Sells 2,369 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87.

On Friday, November 5th, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $13,175,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

