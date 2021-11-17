MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.43. MarketWise shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

