Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CTO Sells $24,026.40 in Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CTO David Benhaim sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $24,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MKFG opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35. Markforged Holding Corporation has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

