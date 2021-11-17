Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 265

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.76).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 232.20 ($3.03) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 121.30 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 240.90 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

