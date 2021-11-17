Marshall Wace LLP Has $7.73 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.38.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

