Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,242 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Cannae worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Cannae stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.