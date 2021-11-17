Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Stratasys stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

